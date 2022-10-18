Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,204. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBAN shares. DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.