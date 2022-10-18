Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

CMCSA stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

