Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $42.52 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

