Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Commerzbank stock opened at €7.77 ($7.93) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.01. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

