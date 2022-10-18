CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Price Target Cut to €37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.94) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPVF opened at 52.50 on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of 52.50 and a 1 year high of 78.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of 52.48.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

