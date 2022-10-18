Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

