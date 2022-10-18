Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 23,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Continental Resources stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

