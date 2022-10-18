Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

