Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.75

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.90. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

