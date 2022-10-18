Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coupang by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.