CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. CRA International has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

