Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.70 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.23. Cricut has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. Cricut’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cricut by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 776,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cricut by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

