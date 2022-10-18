Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

