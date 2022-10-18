Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About Critical Elements Lithium
