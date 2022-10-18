CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get CSX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.