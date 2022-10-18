CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $559.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.90.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock valued at $46,670,570. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 989,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 766,171 shares during the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

