CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

