Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

