Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,087.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

