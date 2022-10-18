Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,087.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

