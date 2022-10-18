Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.18

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.50. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 112,935 shares changing hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Decisionpoint Systems

About Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.