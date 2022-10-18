Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.18

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.50. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 112,935 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.
