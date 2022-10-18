Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 162,000 shares traded.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84. The firm has a market cap of £14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.