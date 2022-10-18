Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.58

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 82.04 ($0.99), with a volume of 1810717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.32 ($0.92).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 132.17 ($1.60).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,166.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

