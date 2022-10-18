Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 590.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 779,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,638,000 after buying an additional 348,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

