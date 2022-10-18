Detalus Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
