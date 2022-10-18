Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Lowered to €45.00 at Societe Generale

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €50.50 ($51.53) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.67.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $25.60 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

