Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €23.50 ($23.98) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.09 ($18.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.34. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

