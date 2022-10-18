DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.55.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

