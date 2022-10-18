Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,717,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

