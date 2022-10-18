Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.54

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.54 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.92). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 11,345 shares.

Directa Plus Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £50.86 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

