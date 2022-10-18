Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.08

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.08 and traded as low as $34.88. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 1,225,660 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $998,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $51,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

