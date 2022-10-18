Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.58. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (RUSL)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.