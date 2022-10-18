Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,761,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 618.7 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

