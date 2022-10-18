Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

OTC DRPRF opened at $86.25 on Monday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.