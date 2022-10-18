Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €45.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($46.22) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 4.8 %
ETR:DRW3 opened at €39.55 ($40.36) on Monday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.20 ($38.98) and a 12 month high of €72.10 ($73.57). The firm has a market cap of $340.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.91 and its 200-day moving average is €48.13.
About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
