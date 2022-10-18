Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €45.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($46.22) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 4.8 %

ETR:DRW3 opened at €39.55 ($40.36) on Monday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.20 ($38.98) and a 12 month high of €72.10 ($73.57). The firm has a market cap of $340.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.91 and its 200-day moving average is €48.13.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

