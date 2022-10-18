DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

DWS opened at €25.40 ($25.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a one year high of €39.48 ($40.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

