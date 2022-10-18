Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.29, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.