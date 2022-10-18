Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

