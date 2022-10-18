Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 28,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

