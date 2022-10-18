East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 2.3 %

EJPRY stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

