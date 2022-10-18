East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
East Japan Railway Stock Up 2.3 %
EJPRY stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.