Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

