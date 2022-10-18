EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $198.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $248.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.20.

NYSE EGP opened at $146.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

