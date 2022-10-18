Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. City State Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Eaton by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.