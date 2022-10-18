Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.47.

ECL stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.49.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

