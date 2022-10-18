Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 370.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.