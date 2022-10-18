Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

