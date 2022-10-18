Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

