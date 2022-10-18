Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.9 %

ELAN stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

