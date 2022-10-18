Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.81. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 728 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.