Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of ENPH opened at $242.29 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 169.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

