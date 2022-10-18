Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Enstar Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $187.75 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $286.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $211.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

